You never know when the camera might be pointed at you.

That was at least true for the celebrities in the audience of the 2018 People's Choice Awards, whose reactions to some performances and winners were captured for all to see. Blake Shelton in particular had several good moments, while we also had a few gracious losers and some really, really excited winners in the audience at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Just a few tips next time you're in an audience and potentially on camera: Don't make a face, but don't not make a face, and you can dance if you wanna, but just don't leave your friends behind. And do take shots.