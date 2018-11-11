SUNDAY
11 NOV.

Chrissy Teigen's Model Walk Gets the Kardashian Family Stamp of Approval at 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 7:48 PM

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigenis serving us looks at the 2018 People's Choice Awards, okurrr?!

When the Cravings cookbook author strut across the stage in a shimmering black, white and gold all eyes were on her, including those of the Kardashian family. "That was my VS walk. Kendall did I do okay?," Chrissy asked the crowd.

So when the cameras panned over to the glam and gorgeous Kardashian sisters, they gave her their nod of approval. 

Chrissy then proceeded to do a roll-call of all the famous finalists in the running for the award of Reality Show of 2018. She joked, "I feel like I know some of you guys! Well, I do know some of you guys actually! Hi Kris, Kim, Kendall, Khloe, Kourtney; you're all here!"

And, of course, the Kards took home the award! 

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Chrissy is one of the five celebrities nominated for Social Celebrity of 2018. Teigen is up against Ellen DeGeneresSelena GomezTaylor Swift and boy band BTS for the honor. 

And John is also playing an important role in Sunday night's show since he will be presenting the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, Bryan Stevenson, with the People's Champion Award. Legend could not be more excited to be the one to present Stevenson with the award. In a previous statement, Legend said, "It is an incredible honor to present this award to Bryan Stevenson, a man whose life's work has been dedicated to fighting social injustices and advocating for civil rights."

To see all the winner's from tonight's show, click here! And good luck to all the nominees!

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

