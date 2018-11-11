She's Melissa McCarthy, an icon in every way.

The longtime fan-favorite Bridesmaids actress was honored with the inaugural People's Icon of 2018 award at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday and proved again, with her acceptance speech, why she truly is one.

"Thank you so much for this award and I mean, thank you to everybody here and everyone who voted, not just because you voted for me, because that would make me an insane narcissist," she joked. "Because it was so overwhelming and incredibly sweet of all of you, but of course I am thankful to you because you actually engaged and you cared about things—movies and music and people in the world around you and you took the time and put the effort in to have your voice be heard and that is tremendously inspiring to me."

She also took the opportunity to talk about the 83,000 acre wildfire that has displaced more than 250,000 people and destroyed more than 175 homes and other structures across Malibu, Thousand Oaks, Calabasas and neighboring Southern California communities.

"And, if you can just do one more thing with your power—because when people come together, there is such incredible power in it—please keep the victims and firefighters in your thoughts and any contribution to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation," she said. "One dollar, 50 cents, it will be put into great use and it will make a difference. There is great power in this room and everyone who's watching."