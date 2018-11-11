Kim helped give the acceptance speech for the honor alongside her famous family who joined her onstage.

"It's been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu. Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning," Kim began.

She praised the "resilient spirit" of everyone involved, and "the heroism of those risking their lives on the frontlines."

"Action is necessary," she said. "So anything that we can do to help, as simple as donating to the many organizations that are collecting supplies, no form of help is too small. Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times. So thank you so much to all of the people who have voted for us. This is such an honor, and we would like to dedicate this win to all of the firefighters, the law enforcement, and the first responders. We really truly appreciate what you have done for all of us, so please let's continue to pray for everyone's safety."