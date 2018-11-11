SUNDAY
11 NOV.

Nicki Minaj Hardcore Hit on Michael B. Jordan During Her 2018 People's Choice Awards Acceptance Speech

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 7:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Nicki Minaj is a woman who knows what she wants. 

The "Barbie Dreams" singer took home the prize of Female Artist of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards tonight and gave a very special and not-so-subtle shout-out to Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.

In her speech, Minaj thanked her "epic" fans for their support. "I can't imagine my life without you," she said. "I love you to pieces!"

Aside from her fans, the "Chun-Li" rapper then thanked Donatella Versace for custom-making her outfit. She continued, "And shout out to Michael B. Jordan cause he's gonna be taking it off of me tonight." 

She concluded with a wink to the crowd and Jimmy Fallon doubled-over laughing. 

"Va Va Voom," as Minaj would say.

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Couples

Minaj told E! News' Jason Kennedy after accepting the award that there's a special reason why Jordan was on her mind. Apparently, she had just watched Black Panther, so his character of Erik Killmonger was all too fresh on her mind. 

It was a stacked category filled with record-breaking talent all around. Taylor Swift had an epic time at the 2018 American Music Awards where she beat Whitney Houston to hold the record for most awards won by a female artist. Ariana Grande's latest single "thank u, next" broke Spotify's single-day record. Nicki Minaj, too, broke records when she became the first female artist to have 100 entries on the Billboard Top 100 hits. 

Camila Cabello has won award after award for her smash hit "Havana" feat. Young Thug and she also took home Video of the Year at the 2018 MTV VMAs and Artist of the Year at the 2018 MTV European Music Awards. Cardi B, too, has built an empire of her own in a very short period of time. Her album Invasion of Privacy spent 24 weeks on the Billboard 200 and the hits just keep going.

Congrats to Nicki Minaj on the win!

Check out the full list of winners here.

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Taylor Swift , Cardi B , Ariana Grande , Camila Cabello , Nicki Minaj , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jimmy Fallon, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jimmy Fallon and More Stars Party It Up Inside E! People's Choice Awards' Power of the People Pyramid

Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri Is ''Lifting Spirits'' of California Firefighters One Meal at a Time

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

People's Choice Awards 2018 Best Beauty: Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Dynasty

No Throwback Thursday Needed! Your People's Choice Revival Show of 2018 is Dynasty

John Legend, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

John Legend Earns a Standing Ovation After a Moving Performance of This U2 Classic at the PCAs

Blake Shelton, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

The Funniest Celeb Reactions During the 2018 People's Choice Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.