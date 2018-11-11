Nicki Minaj is a woman who knows what she wants.
The "Barbie Dreams" singer took home the prize of Female Artist of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards tonight and gave a very special and not-so-subtle shout-out to Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.
In her speech, Minaj thanked her "epic" fans for their support. "I can't imagine my life without you," she said. "I love you to pieces!"
Aside from her fans, the "Chun-Li" rapper then thanked Donatella Versace for custom-making her outfit. She continued, "And shout out to Michael B. Jordan cause he's gonna be taking it off of me tonight."
She concluded with a wink to the crowd and Jimmy Fallon doubled-over laughing.
"Va Va Voom," as Minaj would say.
Minaj told E! News' Jason Kennedy after accepting the award that there's a special reason why Jordan was on her mind. Apparently, she had just watched Black Panther, so his character of Erik Killmonger was all too fresh on her mind.
It was a stacked category filled with record-breaking talent all around. Taylor Swift had an epic time at the 2018 American Music Awards where she beat Whitney Houston to hold the record for most awards won by a female artist. Ariana Grande's latest single "thank u, next" broke Spotify's single-day record. Nicki Minaj, too, broke records when she became the first female artist to have 100 entries on the Billboard Top 100 hits.
Camila Cabello has won award after award for her smash hit "Havana" feat. Young Thug and she also took home Video of the Year at the 2018 MTV VMAs and Artist of the Year at the 2018 MTV European Music Awards. Cardi B, too, has built an empire of her own in a very short period of time. Her album Invasion of Privacy spent 24 weeks on the Billboard 200 and the hits just keep going.
Congrats to Nicki Minaj on the win!
For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!