by Lena Grossman | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 6:51 PM
Betty Gilpin and Terry Crews gave a special shout out to veterans and firefighters before presenting the Country Artist award at the 2018 People's Choice Awards
Sunday marks Veterans Day, and many presenters and winner have praised those who served in the Armed Forces. "We want to say happy Veterans Day with enormous gratitude and appreciation for all who serve," Crews said. Similarly, Country Music winner Blake Shelton wore a ribbon on his coat and revealed that it was in honor of his father, who was a veteran.
Aside from veterans who have served our country, firefighters were also given recognition as they continue to battle destructive wildfires across the state of California. Gilpin said in her introduction, "It is a disaster of staggering magnitude that has put the lives of many people that we know and work with everyday. Our hearts are with you. And, thanks to go out to all the firefighters and first responders who are all on the front lines."
Gilpin also provided a number for people to text, which donates $10 to the Red Cross (90999). Many celebrity homes, including Will Smith, Robin Thicke, Caitlyn Jenner, Iggy Azalea, Lady Gaga and more were impacted by the fires that are scorching both Southern and Northern California.
During her acceptance speech for Comedy Movie of 2018, Mila Kunis told attendees, "We are in a little bit of a state of emergency. You know I have this opportunity and I want to say if you can take a minute to donate to the LAFD (Los Angeles Fire Department) Foundation, it would be really, really great."
Kim Kardashian was among those forced to evacuate her home. On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian went to CVS and bought supplies for firefighters in her area and encouraged her millions of followers to do the same.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the Woolsey Fire has caused over 250,000 people to evacuate and caused two people to lose their lives. Over 175 structures have been destroyed as well.
Thank you to all the veterans who have served our country and our thoughts go out to those impacted by the fires in California.
