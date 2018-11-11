E!
by Mike Vulpo | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 6:46 PM
E!
All the country fans 'round here are celebrating Blake Shelton.
During the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, many music fans were excited to find out who would win the Country Artist of 2018 award.
Drumroll, please!
Presenters Terry Crews and Betty Gilpin were excited to present the award to The Voice coach. As soon as Blake's name was read, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani immediately showed her excitement by kissing her main man in the audience. Even The Voice host Carson Daly couldn't help but display some hilarious PDA.
"Thank you, guys. Thank you to the people and I will tell you, the longer I do this, the more credibility I give fan-voted awards," he shared when holding his trophy inside the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
While onstage, Blake also took time to honor Veteran's Day and explain why he was wearing a patriotic pin and ribbon.
"I'm wearing this in honor of my dad who's a veteran," he shared. "Thank you to all the veterans out there."
The celebrations may just be getting started. For those who want to celebrate Blake's big PCAs win in person, the country artist revealed that he's placing his trophy at his Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.
"I got a little bar in Oklahoma. I am going to put this in the bar," he shared. "Come down, look at my award, I will buy you a beer."
Consider us in! Cheers, Blake!
For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!
Jimmy Fallon and More Stars Party It Up Inside E! People's Choice Awards' Power of the People Pyramid
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?