We can't get enough of watching Danai Gurira so it comes as no surprise that the 40-year-old performer was named the Action Movie Star of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards tonight.

It's clear that audiences loved seeing the New York University graduate transform into Okoye in Black Panther.

After it was announced that Gurira was the Action Movie Star of 2018 for her work in the hit Marvel movie, she took the stage to speak out about being a woman in a female dominated category.

"Thank you for affirming that women and girls when they are given the chance to hang with the boys, can hang with the best of them. Thank you!" the actress shared.

The Marvel star also took time to thank Ryan Coogler, director of Black Panther, for believing in her and all women.