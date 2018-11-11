Khloe Kardashian is angelic in white at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. She paired the strapless, ruched, side-slit gown with glittering hoops and her signature half-up, half-down hairdo.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted backstage alongside momager Kris Jenner who rocked an all-black look and black sunglasses.

The Kards were finalists in the Reality Show of 2018 category for their family's long-running reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and took home the coveted trophy, with KoKo winning a separate award for the Reality Star of 2018.

The new mom has barred it all on the reality series, from live tweeting during the show along with the fans to showing her birth to baby True Thompson on TV, Khloe has let us all in on her biggest year yet, which made her a top contender for this year's reality star honor.