Lionsgate Entertainment
by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 6:22 PM
The Spy Who Dumped Me was one of the big winners at the E! People's Choice Awards tonight. The hit film took home the award for Comedy Movie of 2018.
The fans couldn't get enough of the laugh out loud comedy and we don't blame them at all.
The Spy Who Dumped Me, starring Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, tells the story of two best friends who accidentally become involved with an international conspiracy when one of the women figures out that her ex-boyfriend was a spy.
Kunis took the stage to accept the award from Will Farrell and John C. Reilly and thanked the fans of course.
"Guys, this is actually really cool. Thank you! We loved working on the film and are so, so happy you guys responded to it," Kunis gushed on stage. "Thank you for taking the time to vote."
Kunis also took time during her acceptance speech to encourage fans to support people in need after the California wildfires.
"We are in a little bit of a state in of emergency so I have this opportunity, I just want to say, if you could take a minute to donate LAFD Foundation which is the Los Angeles Fire Department. It would be really, really great," Kunis added.
The Spy Who Dumped Me beat out Blockers, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Crazy Rich Asians and Love, Simon to win Comedy Movie of 2018 at the People's Choice Awards.
Kunis is also up for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 for the Lionsgate comedy at the People's Choice Awards.
For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!
