When it comes to posing on the red carpet, the cast of Syfy's Wynonna Earp just gets it.

At the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon and Katherine Barrell and showrunner Emily Andras took a breather amid the flashing lights and screaming fans and chilled out for a bit on the floor. Hey, they work hard. They earned it.

"I think we're taking to this red carpet thing... @peopleschoice@melanie.scrofano.officiel @katbarrell@unicorndepot #pcas," Rozon wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the four lounging on the carpet.

The group did pose on the red carpet standing up as well.

Wynonna Earp is nominated for the People's Choice Award for Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018, competing against Supernatural, The Originals, The Expanse and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments.