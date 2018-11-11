SUNDAY
11 NOV.

Mila Kunis Brings Spaghetti Straps Back at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

  By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 5:57 PM

Mila Kunis, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Damn, Jackie!

Mila Kunis walked the People's Choice Awards red carpet in a stunning LBD, and we are very much digging this double-strapped '90s update. Not many of us could throw on something this simple and make it work this well, so kudos to you, Mila. 

The actress is a finalist for Comedy Movie Star of 2018 for her role in The Spy Who Dumped Me, alongside Melissa McCarthy in Life of the Party, John Cena in Blockers, Nick Robinson in Love, Simon, and Amanda Seyfried in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. The Spy Who Dumped Me is also nominated for Comedy Movie of 2018.

This is Kunis' first People's Choice nomination since 2013, when she was nominated for Favorite Movie Actress and Favorite Comedic Movie Actress. She didn't win then, but maybe tonight's her night!

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Kunis is not the only person bringing back '90s trends on the carpet tonight. Busy Tonight host and PCAs presenter Busy Phillips was excited to show off her colorful floral Doc Martens on the carpet earlier, and honestly we're living for all of it. 

Be sure to check out all the fashion on tonight's red carpet in our gallery of all the arrivals!

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

