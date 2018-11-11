SUNDAY
You Won't Believe the Adorable Nickname Charles Melton Has for Girlfriend Camila Mendes!

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 5:31 PM

Surprise, surprise!

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton put their cute relationship on display at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards. Ironically, Charles wasn't present on the red carpet alongside his Riverdale co-star and current girlfriend.

Regardless, Melton's absence didn't stop him from leaving his lady a video message at the Hollywood event…which Jason Kennedy played for the unsuspecting TV starlet.

"I've been told we're getting a fan question for you," the E! personality teased about the exclusive footage. "Let's go ahead and play that right now, take a look at that monitor right there."

In a hilarious turn, "huge fan" Charles asked his girlfriend to comment on what it is like working together and declared that they are a "really cute" couple.

"It's a lot, very intense," the stunned 24-year-old quipped. "You can't talk to him, you can't look at him. He only eats cashews rolled in cheese."

The inside look at Camila and Charles' relationship didn't stop there as the Riverdale star confessed that her beau has a precious nickname for her. Yep, per Camila herself, Charles refers to her as "baby dragon."

"I'm baby dragon! I'm just like a baby dragon," Camila admitted. "Cause I'm kind of, you know, ferocious a little bit. I'm cute, but psycho."

We're sure Riverdale fans everywhere are swooning right now.

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

