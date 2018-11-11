SUNDAY
11 NOV.
EXCLUSIVE!

Terry Crews' Wife Compares Him to a "Honey-Baked Ham" at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 5:30 PM

Terry Crews, Rebecca King-Crews, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King-Crews are the most low-key of couple goals. The two of them have been married for 30 years and shared their secrets for a long-lasting marriage on the red carpet at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star and People's Choice Award presenter and his wife chatted with E! News' Giuliana Rancic and dished about their relationship and career trajectory. It's the inaugural event for E! as the ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

In terms of a sustainable marriage, Rebecca told Giuliana the secret is to "marry your best friend." Although, for Rebecca and Terry, they apparently might have just stayed "friends" when they first met. 

"He almost got stuck in the friend zone," she told E! News. "He was a little too nice."

"I had to earn it," Terry chimed in. 

The Expendables actor is a Renaissance Man of sorts, but he prefers to be described as "an artist." He told E! News on the carpet, "At every level, as long as you remain an artist, you will be among the best of the best—no matter what you do."

So while Terry considers himself an "artist," Rebecca likes to think of him as "a honey-baked ham." 

He's just as sweet!

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Terry played Bedlam in Deadpool 2, which is a finalist in the Action Movie of 2018 category. Even though he had a short but sweet appearance in the movie, he's totally fine with it. "I died so quick in that movie!" he said. 

The actor praised the fans and his co-star Ryan Reynolds for making a movie received such high accolades. "That's what it's all about," Crews added. "The fans voting!"

Fellow presenters at the show tonight include Chrissy TeigenJohn Legend,Busy PhilippsSarah SilvermanJohnny Galecki, Leighton Meester and so many more.

Check out the full list here for all of the 2018 E! PCA winners here!

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

