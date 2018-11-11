SUNDAY
11 NOV.
EXCLUSIVE!

Taylor Swift Wins Concert Tour of 2018 at the E! People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Sam Howell | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 5:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

She's got a big reputation and an even bigger trophy collection.

Tours are often the most exciting part of an artist's album cycle.

Fans flood stadiums, arenas, and other massive venues to get a chance to see their favorite performers bring their work to life.

This year, Taylor Swift did not disappoint, and it paid off at the E! People's Choice Awards when she won Concert Tour of 2018 for her Reputation Tour.

A fan announced Swift's big win from the red carpet, and the singer even prepared the sweetest video message accepting the honor.

"I just want to say thank you so much to the fans," she gushed. "I'm actually still on the concert tour of the year, so that's why I'm not with you, or won't be able to be with you tonight."

Pulling off this big win was no easy feat, seeing as Swift was up against Beyoncé and Jay Z's On the Run II TourBritney SpearsPiece of Me Tour, Katy Perry's Witness Tour, and Super Junior's Super Show 7 Tour.

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

While the competition was fierce, Swift definitely deserved this incredible accolade, since she slayed the stage!

Swift hit the road for her Reputation Tour back in May, playing sold-out stadiums across the globe. By the time it wraps later this month, the superstar will have played 53 shows around the world. Wow!

The show featured killer costumes, multiple stages, and of course, so many snakes.

In addition to playing almost every track off Reputation, the songstress also peppered in some of her past hits as beautiful ballads and magnificent medleys.

Swift certainly knows how to put on a terrific tour!

Check out all of the winners from this year's People's Choice Awards now.

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Apple News , Awards , Taylor Swift , Exclusives
Latest News
Jimmy Fallon, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Jimmy Fallon and More Stars Party It Up Inside E! People's Choice Awards' Power of the People Pyramid

Guy Fieri

Guy Fieri Is ''Lifting Spirits'' of California Firefighters One Meal at a Time

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, Beauty

People's Choice Awards 2018 Best Beauty: Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and More

Danai Gurira, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

Dynasty

No Throwback Thursday Needed! Your People's Choice Revival Show of 2018 is Dynasty

John Legend, 2018 Global Citizen Festival

John Legend Earns a Standing Ovation After a Moving Performance of This U2 Classic at the PCAs

Blake Shelton, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Winners

The Funniest Celeb Reactions During the 2018 People's Choice Awards

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.