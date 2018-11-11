SUNDAY
11 NOV.

Harry Shum Jr. and Wife Attend 2018 People's Choice Awards After Announcing Pregnancy

  By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 5:16 PM

Harry Shum Jr.,Shelby Rabara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Harry Shum Jr. and his wife Shelby Rabara made their baby bump their plus one for the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

On Sunday morning, the Shadowhunters star and the Steven Universe dancer revealed that they are expecting their first child. Harry and Shelby shared the happy news by posing for an adorable photo, with Harry holding her bump and Shelby making a silly face. 

And on Shelby's Instagram, she posted a series of breathtaking shots of herself cradling her growing belly, with beautiful fall trees as her background. 

The pair got married in Dec. 2015 in Costa Rica, surrounded by family, friends and the cast of Glee. They also shared the news of their beach side nuptials on Instagram. 

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Harry is up for Male TV Star of 2018 at tonight's show, which is taking place at Barker's Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. He is not the only standout actor in the cast, with his co-star Katherine McNamara also being a finalist for Female TV Star of 2018. It's safe to say the Shadowhunter team is full of some tough competitors!

To see all the winner's from tonight's show, click here! And good luck to all the nominees!

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

