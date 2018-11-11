All that glitters is gold on the red carpet of E! People's Choice Awards 2018.

Stars are arriving on the red carpet and we're almost blind with awe from their glittering garments. From Susan Kelechi Watson's three-toned stunner from Georges Chakra to Katherine McNamara's holiday party-ready mini dress to Giuliana Rancic's sparkling blazer dress, tonight's event has all the inspiration you need for the season (Think: holiday cocktail parties, New Year's Eve and more).

Considering that evening is a celebration of fame and popularity, these celebs revealed how to shine bright with more than a few ways to wear the trend.