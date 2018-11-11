SUNDAY
Celebrities Dazzle in Sequins on the People's Choice Awards 2018 Red Carpet

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

All that glitters is gold on the red carpet of E! People's Choice Awards 2018.

Stars are arriving on the red carpet and we're almost blind with awe from their glittering garments. From Susan Kelechi Watson's three-toned stunner from Georges Chakra to Katherine McNamara's holiday party-ready mini dress to Giuliana Rancic's sparkling blazer dress, tonight's event has all the inspiration you need for the season (Think: holiday cocktail parties, New Year's Eve and more). 

Considering that evening is a celebration of fame and popularity, these celebs revealed how to shine bright with more than a few ways to wear the trend.

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Check out the best sequined outfits below! 

Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Guiliana Rancic

The E! News host jazzed up her suiting style with a sequined blazer with an asymmetrical neckline.

Susan Kelechi Watson, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson

This Georges Chakras gown made a major impact with silver, black and green sequins, designed with an ombre-like effect.

Rita Ora, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Rita Ora

ICYMI, the singer selected a dress with a gold sequined design, then finished her epic style with matching thigh-high boots.

Aly Raisman, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Aly Raisman

The Olympic gymnast opted for a glittering mini dress with black and silver sequins.

Erin Lim, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Erin Lim

The E! Rundown host opted for a gown that featured sequined bodice and a feathered skirt.

Nia Jax, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nia Jax

In need of holiday cocktail dress? Nia Jax has the answer with a long-sleeve gown with red sequins and thigh-high slit.

Katherine McNamara, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Katherine McNamara

In honor of her nomination for "Female TV Star of 2018," the Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments star shined bright in a black sequined mini dress.

Terry Crews, Rebecca King-Crews, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Couples

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Rebecca King-Crews

Terry Crews' better half appeared on the carpet with a gown feature blue sequins, a choker-like neckline and thigh-high slit.

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

