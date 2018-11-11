Tonight's the night! It's the E! People's Choice Awards and we are so ready to celebrate with all the stars in attendance.
We'll have to wait a few more hours to find out who the big winners are at the fan-voted award show, but until then, we are taking a peek at our favorite celebs' social media accounts to see all their behind-the-scenes pics from the PCAs.
From the cast of Wyonna Earp sharing a pre-show brunch to Brie Bella posting from the car on the way to the show, we are taking you inside the People's Choice Awards through the eyes of the show's biggest stars and finalists.
Did you catch Melanie Scrofano's unicorn inspired shoes for the big show? Or Brie and Nikki Bella cheers to the PCAs with their glam squad? They are seriously such #stylegoals.
E! has collected all the behind-the-scenes moments from the stars' social media accounts so you don't have to. Plus, we will be updating our gallery throughout the show so you really don't have any chance of missing your favorite stars' photos while watching the award show.
Check out the best snaps so far below!
Busy Philipps
"Heading out to present at the @peopleschoice awards on @eentertainment then RACE back to Hollywood to tape a LIVE @busytonighttv right after the awards with my special guest TINA FEY and featuring the stylings of @tommylenk PLUS SOME VERY SPECIAL GUESTS! Tune in! To everything! It's ALL ON @eentertainment !!!!"
Khloe Kardashian
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians shows off her beautiful strapless white gown on her Instagram stories.
Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory actress looks adorable in this selfie with her pals.
Blake Shelton
"Having a hell of a date night!! Thank y'all so much for voting!!!! @peopleschoice"
Jimmy Fallon
Ahead of the People's Choice Awards, The Tonight Show host poses on the red carpet.
Instagram
Victoria Beckham
The fashion designer gets her makeup done in the car while going to the PCAs.
Nikki & Brie Bella
The Bella Twins cheers to the PCAs with their glam squad.
Nia Jax
"My sisters, from the moment we all got together they have always empowered me. I'm beyond grateful for them! I'm so happy we all get to share this moment! PS I'm a Bella twin now! #peopleschoiceawards"
Katherine McNamara
"#SHADOWFAM ♥️ By the angel! I cannot even begin to express the amount of love I have for this cast, for everyone involved in the show, and to YOU Angels the ones who made all this possible. Thank you thank you thank you! #shadowhunterslegacy #pcas"
Jenni JWoww Farley
"People's Choice Awards ✨ #PCAs"
Scheana
The Vanderpump Rules star posted her quick change on a bus while making it to the PCAs red carpet.
Tim Rozon
"I think we're taking to this red carpet thing... @peopleschoice @melanie.scrofano.officiel @katbarrell @unicorndepot #pcas"
Tom Sandoval
"@peopleschoice on our way!! Wish us luck!"
Tommy Lenk
"Only @tommylenk could serve us those @peopleschoice lewks DURING THE #PCAs! Talk about being #BusyTonight."
Nikki Bella
The WWE star shows off her red hot look for the big award show.
Brie Bella
The Total Divas star uses an Instagram filter while making her way to the PCAs.
Melanie Scrofano
"#Earpers brought us here, to this day. So I will wear my Unicorn shoes in your honour. I love you to pieces. #Earpers @peopleschoice #PCAs"
Katherine Barrell
"Today is a very special day! ❤️ �� @wynonnaearp @peopleschoice #pcas"
Rita Ora
"See you tomorrow @peopleschoice I can't wait to perform for you all!! #doingtheVB #legend"
