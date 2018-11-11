SUNDAY
11 NOV.

Check Out All the BTS Moments From Jimmy Fallon, Kaley Cuoco & More at the 2018 PCAs: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 5:09 PM

Tim Rozon, Instagram, PCAs

Tonight's the night! It's the E! People's Choice Awards and we are so ready to celebrate with all the stars in attendance.

We'll have to wait a few more hours to find out who the big winners are at the fan-voted award show, but until then, we are taking a peek at our favorite celebs' social media accounts to see all their behind-the-scenes pics from the PCAs.

From the cast of Wyonna Earp sharing a pre-show brunch to Brie Bella posting from the car on the way to the show, we are taking you inside the People's Choice Awards through the eyes of the show's biggest stars and finalists.

Did you catch Melanie Scrofano's unicorn inspired shoes for the big show? Or Brie and Nikki Bella cheers to the PCAs with their glam squad?  They are seriously such #stylegoals.

E! has collected all the behind-the-scenes moments from the stars' social media accounts so you don't have to. Plus, we will be updating our gallery throughout the show so you really don't have any chance of missing your favorite stars' photos while watching the award show.

Check out the best snaps so far below!

Read

Busy Tonight to Reveal PCAs Revival Show Award With Guest Tina Fey Live This Sunday!

Busy Philipps, Instagram, PCAs

Busy Philipps

"Heading out to present at the @peopleschoice awards on @eentertainment then RACE back to Hollywood to tape a LIVE @busytonighttv right after the awards with my special guest TINA FEY and featuring the stylings of @tommylenk PLUS SOME VERY SPECIAL GUESTS! Tune in! To everything! It's ALL ON @eentertainment !!!!"

Khloe Kardashian, PCAs, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians shows off her beautiful strapless white gown on her Instagram stories.  

Kaley Cuoco, Instagram, PCAs

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory actress looks adorable in this selfie with her pals.

Blake Shelton, Instagram, PCAs

Blake Shelton

"Having a hell of a date night!! Thank y'all so much for voting!!!! @peopleschoice"

Jimmy Fallon, Instagram, PCAs

Jimmy Fallon

Ahead of the People's Choice Awards, The Tonight Show host poses on the red carpet.

 

Victoria Beckham

Instagram

Victoria Beckham

The fashion designer gets her makeup done in the car while going to the PCAs.

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Instagram, PCAs

Nikki & Brie Bella

The Bella Twins cheers to the PCAs with their glam squad. 

Nia Jax, Instagram, PCAs

Nia Jax

"My sisters, from the moment we all got together they have always empowered me. I'm beyond grateful for them! I'm so happy we all get to share this moment! PS I'm a Bella twin now! #peopleschoiceawards"

Katherine McNamara, Instagram, PCAs

Katherine McNamara

"#SHADOWFAM ♥️ By the angel! I cannot even begin to express the amount of love I have for this cast, for everyone involved in the show, and to YOU Angels the ones who made all this possible. Thank you thank you thank you! #shadowhunterslegacy #pcas"

Jenni JWoww Farley, Instagram, PCAs

Jenni JWoww Farley

"People's Choice Awards ✨ #PCAs"

Scheana, Instagram, PCAs

Scheana

The Vanderpump Rules star posted her quick change on a bus while making it to the PCAs red carpet.

Tim Rozon, Instagram, PCAs

Tim Rozon

"I think we're taking to this red carpet thing... @peopleschoice @melanie.scrofano.officiel @katbarrell @unicorndepot #pcas"

Tom Sandoval, PCAs, Instagram

Tom Sandoval

"@peopleschoice on our way!! Wish us luck!"

Tommy Lenk, Instagram, PCAs

Tommy Lenk

"Only @tommylenk could serve us those @peopleschoice lewks DURING THE #PCAs! Talk about being #BusyTonight."

Nikki Bella, PCAs, Instagram

Nikki Bella

The WWE star shows off her red hot look for the big award show. 

Brie Bella, Instagram, PCAs

Brie Bella

The Total Divas star uses an Instagram filter while making her way to the PCAs. 

Melanie Scrofano, Instagram, PCAs

Melanie Scrofano

"#Earpers brought us here, to this day. So I will wear my Unicorn shoes in your honour. I love you to pieces. #Earpers @peopleschoice #PCAs"

Katherine Barrell, PCAs

Katherine Barrell

"Today is a very special day! ❤️ �� @wynonnaearp @peopleschoice #pcas"

Rita Ora, Instagram, PCAs

Rita Ora

"See you tomorrow @peopleschoice I can't wait to perform for you all!! #doingtheVB #legend"

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

