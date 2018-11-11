SUNDAY
11 NOV.

Victoria Beckham Gets a Haircut in a Car Traveling to the 2018 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 4:55 PM

Victoria Beckham

Image courtesy of Victoria Beckham

This is how Victoria Beckham 'do.

While riding in car to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, the 44-year-old fashion designer got her makeup done and also got—no joke—a haircut.

"So we are now doing hair and makeup in the car. A quick haircut. Why are you doing this, Ken? Is someone late today?" Beckham asked her hairstylist, Ken Paves, in a selfie Instagram Stories video as he trimmed part of her hair on the side. "Was someone late, Ken? Is that why we are literally getting ready in the car?"

"I'm never late," he replied.

Beckham will receive the first-ever Fashion Icon Award at the award show. The news was announced last month.

Photos

2018 People's Choice Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Victoria Beckham, Haircut, 2018 People's Choice Awards

Instagram / Victoria Beckham

Earlier in the day, Beckham wrote on Instagram Stories, "So happy to be back in LA...looking forward to tonight's #PCAs!"

Check out the nominees and winners of the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards (refresh for updates).

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

