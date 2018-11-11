This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson sees you, fans. The actress, whose character Beth Pearson has become a fan favorite over the three seasons, said she feels the fan love. "I couldn't be more appreciative," she told E!'s Jason Kennedy on the red carpet at the 2018 People's Choice Awards.

This Is Us' Beth and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are #couplegoals for sure. The dynamic the two have on screen pops, and Kelechi Watson said it's been like that since day one, "when we auditioned together."

"It just felt like we know each other's sense of play and know how to be honest with one another and it started from the very beginning," she said. Now that the storylines have evolved, Kelechi Watson said that "just gives us a chance to play more."