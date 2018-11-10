If you want an inside look at the upcoming 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, you've come to the right place. With just one day to go before all your favourite celebrities hit the red carpet, our E! Asia hosts are gearing up for the big day and they're giving us an inside look at their preparations. From the trailer where they're going to get all glammed up for the red carpet to the iconic E! Asia red carpet booth, see what we have in store for you ahead of the show tomorrow!