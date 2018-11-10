SUNDAY
11 NOV.

Here's Your First Look At The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

by E! Asia Staff | Sat., 10 Nov. 2018 11:42 PM

If you want an inside look at the upcoming 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, you've come to the right place. With just one day to go before all your favourite celebrities hit the red carpet, our E! Asia hosts are gearing up for the big day and they're giving us an inside look at their preparations. From the trailer where they're going to get all glammed up for the red carpet to the iconic E! Asia red carpet booth, see what we have in store for you ahead of the show tomorrow!

Photos

Yvette King's Red Carpet Picks For The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

E ! Asia 2018 PCAs Red Carpet Sneak Peek

Our E! Asia hosts getting ready at their trailer to head to the red carpet!

E ! Asia 2018 PCAs Red Carpet Sneak Peek

Your first look at the E! Asia booth on the red carpet — which celebrities would you like to see us interview here?

E ! Asia 2018 PCAs Red Carpet Sneak Peek

Mond and Yvette taking five before rehearsing for the big night!

E ! Asia 2018 PCAs Red Carpet Sneak Peek

Look at Yvette getting ready to shine at the 2018 People's Choice Awards tomorrow!

Catch E!'s Live from the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards LIVE on E! Asia's Twitter and on television Monday, 12 November.

Live: 8AM SG/MY/PH | 7AM JKT/TH
Encore: 8PM MY | 7PM SG/PH | 6PM JKT/TH

