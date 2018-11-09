The E! People's Choice Awards are almost here!

We're so pumped for Sunday night, which is when the biggest stars will arrive at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica to find out who truly is the people's preference.

But, the exciting awards aren't the only things we're looking forward to at this year's show...we can't wait to see the celebs!

We just love when all these A-listers come together under one roof, because you never know what could happen.

The good news is that E! is getting an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at where your favorite celebs will be sitting come Sunday night and just who they'll be sitting next to.

The video above gives you a glimpse at the seating plan for the big night, including the designated spots for Fashion Icon recipient Victoria Beckham and Icon Award winner Melissa McCarthy.

You'll also get to see where Chrissy Teigen and John Legend will be posting up...that is, when they aren't handing out awards to finalists, or recognizing Bryan Stevenson with the People's Champion Award.