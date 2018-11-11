SUNDAY
11 NOV.

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 People's Choice Awards

  By
    &

Lena Grossman & Alli Rosenbloom | Sun., 11 Nov. 2018 7:15 PM

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourthney Kardashian

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It was an all-star night at the 2018 People's Choice Awards, with a handful of great moments on the red carpet and during the show. However, a ton went down when the cameras weren't rolling.

Actors, musicians, reality TV stars and all of our favorite celebrities descended upon the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. for the 44th annual run of the show. It's also the first year that the show will air on E! after a run on CBS. 

The list of finalists was a talent-packed field. Fans had the chance to vote for Favorite Movie, which included Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, A Quiet Place, Fifty Shades Freed and Incredibles 2. How about Female TV Star of 2018? That category of finalists was Riverdale's Camila Mendes, Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo, This Is Us' Mandy Moore, How to Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis and Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments' Katherine McNamara.

It will be a nail-biter for each category!

Read

2018 People's Choice Awards A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

With E! News as the host of the show, we have an inside look at what went down during the awards ceremony that we didn't see on camera. Did your favorite celebrities meet for the first time? Was there an epic dance party during the commercial break? E! News will keep you updated throughout the night at the best moments that didn't make it to the screen.

1. The Vanderpump Rules cast were all seated at a table together. Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent were all laughing and talking together. Meanwhile, Jax Taylor planted a big kiss on Brittany Cartwright's lips. Aww! Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz took in festivities of the evening while taking some videos on his phone. The women at the table were brought cocktails by one of their co-stars and they couldn't be happier!

2. Total Bellas stars Nikki Bella and Brie Bella sat at LadyGang host Becca Tobin's table.

3. After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took a seat at their table, Carson Daly sat down in between the happy couple while Nicki Minaj performed her opening song. 

Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment

4. The Kardashians, including Kris Jenner Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian arrived at the show and the Vanderpump Rules cast, among others, could not maintain their chill.

5. Unlikely pair but dynamic duo Melissa McCarthy and Nicki Minaj were chatting it up at a table together.

6. Jimmy Fallon and Kim Kardashian shared a special moment as he waved to her when he was walking offstage and she responded with a wave of her own.

7. PCAs presenter Chrissy Teigen stopped by the Vanderpump Rules table and they are all mutually fan-girling over each other.

8. But before that, Chrissy and Khloe Kardashian shared a hug while walking off-stage. She presented the Kardashian-Jenner family with the Reality TV Show of 2018 award.

9. The Vanderpump Rules cast may not have taken home any PCAs tonight, but they definitely won the "Having the Most Fun" award as they were always up on their feet and cheering on winners and presenters. They were all super enthusiastic about presenter and performer John Legend

Congratulations to all the finalists and winners! Check out the full list here for those who took home an award.

(Originally published on Nov. 11 at 9:00 a.m.)

For a recap of all the biggest PCAs show moments, fashion and winners, don't miss E! News!

