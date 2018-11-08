SUNDAY
11 NOV.

5 Things You Need to Know Before the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., 8 Nov. 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards are right around the corner. 

With just a few days left until the star-studded night, it's time to study up on everything you need to know before the big show. 2018 marks a special year for the award show since it is the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards. With dozens of categories, there will be something for every pop culture fan. 

Plus, with the year coming to an end, it's the perfect way to wrap up 2018 with the best of Hollywood before ringing in 2019 in just a few weeks.  

As the countdown continues, here's all the info you need on this year's show:

Photos

People's Choice Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals

Nicki Minaj, Saturday Night Live

NBC

There will be plenty of music. 

With an opening performance from Nicki Minaj and additional serenades from Rita Ora and John Legend, the show will feature some of your favorite hits from the start. 

Black Panther

Marvel Studios

2. There's a category for every one of your favorites. 

With 13 new categories, like "The Bingeworthy Show of 2018" and "The Revival Show of 2018," and 43 in total—including six television categories, 10 movie categories, nine music categories and eight pop culture categories—everything you loved this year in Hollywood will be represented. 

Melissa McCarthy

New Line Cinema

3. A major round of applause goes to...

This year's show will feature special awards, including the People's Icon Award for Hollywood funny lady Melissa McCarthy, the Fashion Icon Award for forever fashionista Victoria Beckhamand the People's Champion Award for social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, presented by John Legend.  

Read

Here's Your First Look at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards Trophy!

E! News, Jason Kennedy, Giuliana Rancic

E!

4. You'll see E!'s inaugural show every step of the way. 

With the show airing for the first time on E!, you won't want to miss any moment. Don't worry—we have you covered from every angle. The event will kick off with two hours of E!'s Live from the Red CarpetThe E! People's Choice Awards followed by the two-hour award show. Jason Kennedy and Giuliana Rancic will be co-hosting the special and even give out a couple of awards before the ceremony even starts. Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, The Real co-host Jeannie Mai and E! Style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi will also join in on the red carpet fun. The Rundown host Erin Lim will go live from the "Fans' Walk," where fans will get the chance to greet their favorite celebrities. Snapchat will also live-stream the night's first award during Live From the Red Carpet and another surprise in-show event. Meanwhile, Daily Pop co-host Carissa Culiner and E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi will be sharing their live commentary and behind-the-scenes glimpses on Twitter and the E! News app. 

People's Choice Awards Logo, PCA

E!

5. It's time to tune in. 

The show can't get started without you watching! You can catch E!'s Live from the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 11 only on E! starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The E! People's Choice Awards will follow from 9 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. ET/PT across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including Bravo, E!, SYFY, Universo and USA Network. It will also air in 161 countries and you can watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes live-stream from Barker Hanger on the E! app, YouTube and Twitter channels throughout the show. 

 

Don't miss Live From the Red Carpet: The E! People's Choice Awards Sunday, 11 Nov. followed by the inaugural E! People's Choice Awards!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Legacies

Legacies and Its Monsters Are Filling the Buffy-Sized Hole In Our Hearts

Shawn Mendes, 2018 Victorias Secret Fashion Show, Runway

Shawn Mendes Catches the Attention of This Model at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Halsey, 2018 Victorias Secret Show, Runway

Halsey Channels Her Inner Angel at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Had No Interest in Giving Anyone Good News This Week

The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, MET Gala 2016, Inside Party Pics, Exclusive

The Weeknd Cheers on Girlfriend Bella Hadid at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

ESC: Victoria's Secret, Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid Shares What It's Like to Walk With Bella Hadid in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Winnie Harlow, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Runway

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: Every Look From the Runway

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.