Happy birthday, Saoirse Ronan!

Today, the Irish-American actress turns 26 years old and we're ringing in her big day with all of the performer's best roles.

While Ronan is young, she still has quite the impressive résumé since she has been acting from when she was only nine years old.

Ronan first started out in TV shows before her breakout role in Atonement, where she was nominated for her first Academy Award in 2008.

Now, 12 years later, and we've seen the actress quickly rise into a star, serving as the lead to acclaimed films like Lady Bird, Mary Queen of Scots and last year's Little Women.

With four Oscars nominations, a Golden Globes trophy and plenty of nods for other major awards, we know we'll be seeing Ronan for a long time on our screens.

In fact, later this year we're planning on catching Ronan in Wes Anderson's upcoming film The French Dispatch, which will mark his second time working with the young starlet.