For Noah Schnapp, nothing was more euphoric than meeting Zendaya.

On Tuesday, the Stranger Things star stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and couldn't help but gush over running into Zendaya at the 2019 People's Choice Awards back in October. Knowing host Jimmy Fallon was a big fan of the Euphoria star as well, Noah made sure not to leave a single detail out.

"I just…I remember seeing her in the corner of my eye and walking up to her," he recalled. "And I was really, really nervous and I was like, ‘Oh, my God. It's actually her. This is the first time I'm meeting her.' And she smelled great. And she was so…she was so cute and she was, like, towered over me and she, like, bent down and she was like, ‘Hi, Noah,' with her little squeaky voice. Yeah, I remember everything."

Much to Noah's surprise, Jimmy, who also attended the award show, saw the moment unfold in real time.