LovE! is in the air!

All day, we've been seeing the cutest pictures of our favorite celebrity couples all over social media for Valentine's Day.

Included in that group are the members of the E! family, many of whom we've watched over the years fall in love, get married and have kids.

Just this past month, we saw both Brie Bellaand Nikki Bella reveal that they are pregnant at the same time, proving that their #twinning moments extend to motherhood.

The moment is especially sweet for first-time mom Nikki, as her announcement followed the news that she and Dancing with the Stars alum Artem Chigvintsev are engaged!

The twins aren't the only ones with exciting news this past year, either, as we saw Botched's Dr. Paul Nassif exchange vows in September with his love Brittany Pattakos.

To celebrate the holiday, we've rounded up some of the cutest pictures from E! personalities and their significant others.