Love is in the air, and so is our rom-com movie tournament!

On Feb. 1, we launched our first-ever romantic comedy movie showdown to see which iconic love story is the best of all time.

There were 36 films that entered the competition and, after thousands of votes, the top 50% of films emerged and have made it to this round.

We were sad to see some of our Netflix faves like Someone Great and Set It Up go, and shocked that some pop culture fixtures like (500) Days of Summer didn't make the cut, but that's just proof that you have to vote to keep your favorite in the game!

In the top 18, it's clear that nostalgia is driving a lot of votes, with classics like Pretty Woman, Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally and more still in contention.