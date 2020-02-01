by Kelsey Klemme | Sat., 1 Feb. 2020 8:00 AM
They grow up too fast!
Today, little Stormi Webster is celebrating her second birthday and we cannot believe how fast time has flown.
It seems crazy to think that it was only two years ago that mama Kylie Jenner shared the news of her first child to Instagram.
Since then, we've seen the tiny tot having the cutest childhood, from her obsession with Poppy from Trolls to enjoying her giant playhouse this past Christmas.
We've also been Keeping Up with Kylie's social media, where she frequently shares the most adorable photos of her and her little one, often in outfits that make Stormi look like a mini-me version of the reality star.
The model is also launching the latest drop of her makeup line today, and fittingly it is labeled Stormi x Kylie!
To ring in Stormi's birthday, we've rounded up some of her most adorable photos with her mama.
Check them out below!
Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Ahead of her Stormi x Kylie launch, the model and her babe share a day with butterfly-print ensembles.
We could NOT get enough of the adorable video that Kylie released teasing her Stormi x Kylie makeup palettes that featured her mini-me in a matching off-white tulle gown.
Kylie instagram
The caption pretty much says it all! These two are too blessed to be stressed!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
These two ladies were ready to hit the town for a little bit of holiday fun. When you look this good, it would be a shame not to!
It might be really trendy to look like a snack, but Kylie and Stormi are proving that looking like a gift is way better.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
She may not be old enough to rock a pair of chic heels, but Stormi made the look work by pairing her outfit with some cute and comfy sneakers.
Stormi and her mama matched perfectly in this flowing blue dress during a trip through Italy.
Stormi looked ready to hit the slopes alongside her mama when both wore white ensembles that matching the snow behind them.
The only thing better than matching on land, is rocking a cute matching swimsuit. These two opted for some lime green fun in the sun!
Kylie and her daughter caught our reflection, literally, when they wore matching, sparkling outfits.
The pair matched in cute superhero ensembles for Halloween, and Kylie threw her baby girl a lavish pumpkin bash in her home.
These two wore matching striped swimsuits on a perfect summer day.
Lightning struck twice when Kylie and her little one dressed as a storm cloud and bolt of lightning for Halloween in 2018.
Kylie has always been outspoken about her love for butterflies and the significance the small creatures play in her life. In fact, Kylie and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos. So of course she had to let her little one in on the fun.
Kylie Jenner/Instagram
They don't always have to be dressed to the nines to look fly. This time, the duo opted for a sweet pair of sweats and accessorized with matching beanies.
