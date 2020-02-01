Celebrate Stormi Webster's 2nd Birthday With Her & Kylie Jenner's Sweetest Twinning Moments

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sat., 1 Feb. 2020 8:00 AM

They grow up too fast!

Today, little Stormi Webster is celebrating her second birthday and we cannot believe how fast time has flown.

It seems crazy to think that it was only two years ago that mama Kylie Jenner shared the news of her first child to Instagram.

Since then, we've seen the tiny tot having the cutest childhood, from her obsession with Poppy from Trolls to enjoying her giant playhouse this past Christmas.

We've also been Keeping Up with Kylie's social media, where she frequently shares the most adorable photos of her and her little one, often in outfits that make Stormi look like a mini-me version of the reality star.

The model is also launching the latest drop of her makeup line today, and fittingly it is labeled Stormi x Kylie

To ring in Stormi's birthday, we've rounded up some of her most adorable photos with her mama.

Watch

Kylie & Kris Jenner Tear Up Over Stormi's Unreal Christmas Gift

Check them out below!

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Garden Party

Ahead of her Stormi x Kylie launch, the model and her babe share a day with butterfly-print ensembles.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

And Action!

We could NOT get enough of the adorable video that Kylie released teasing her Stormi x Kylie makeup palettes that featured her mini-me in a matching off-white tulle gown.

Kylie and Stormi

Kylie instagram

All In a Days Work

The caption pretty much says it all! These two are too blessed to be stressed!

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Kardashian Christmas Party 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Green with Envy

These two ladies were ready to hit the town for a little bit of holiday fun. When you look this good, it would be a shame not to! 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Christmas 2019

Instagram

Gifts Under the Tree

It might be really trendy to look like a snack, but Kylie and Stormi are proving that looking like a gift is way better. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

No Heels? No problem!

She may not be old enough to rock a pair of chic heels, but Stormi made the look work by pairing her outfit with some cute and comfy sneakers. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Baby Blue

Stormi and her mama matched perfectly in this flowing blue dress during a trip through Italy. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Snow Bunnies

Stormi looked ready to hit the slopes alongside her mama when both wore white ensembles that matching the snow behind them.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Swimwear Sisters

The only thing better than matching on land, is rocking a cute matching swimsuit. These two opted for some lime green fun in the sun! 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Shining So Bright

Kylie and her daughter caught our reflection, literally, when they wore matching, sparkling outfits.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween 2019

Instagram

Halloween Dream

The pair matched in cute superhero ensembles for Halloween, and Kylie threw her baby girl a lavish pumpkin bash in her home. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Pool Party

These two wore matching striped swimsuits on a perfect summer day.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Lightning in a Bottle

Lightning struck twice when Kylie and her little one dressed as a storm cloud and bolt of lightning for Halloween in 2018.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Butterflies In Flight

Kylie has always been outspoken about her love for butterflies and the significance the small creatures play in her life. In fact, Kylie and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos. So of course she had to let her little one in on the fun. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Lazy Day

They don't always have to be dressed to the nines to look fly. This time, the duo opted for a sweet pair of sweats and accessorized with matching beanies. 

