Shakira, Shakira!

As we do our last-minute shopping to load up on snacks and wings for today's Super Bowl, we're taking a minute to honor one of today's halftime show performers.

Shakira, who will be featured with Jennifer Lopez on stage in just a few hours, has multiple reasons to celebrate today since not only will she get to play for millions of people, but it's also her birthday!

That's right, the now 43-year-old Grammy-award winning singer's birthday festivities will include playing some of her best hits for a full stadium and plenty of others watching on TV. (Meanwhile, we get anxiety when people are watching us simply blow out the candles!)

We're taking a look back at the artist's best music videos as a toast to her big day.

From letting a she wolf out of its closet to shaking hips that don't lie, Shakira consistently delivers with creative videos, sexy choreography and stunning setpieces.