The Oscars are right around the corner!

After a whirlwind first month of 2020 that included the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics' Choice Awards and Grammys, we still have another major award show on the horizon!

On February 9, the 2020 Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and we are so excited! We know it'll be a night full of A-list stars winning trophies but, in the meantime, we want to know who you'd like to see come out on top.

You've already sounded off that Brad Pitt should be taking home the hardware for Supporting Actor and that Laura Dern should be crowned Supporting Actress. Now, we're curious with who you think deserves the Best Actor award!

It's a competitive category this year, with heavyweights like Joaquin Phoenix(who has so far swept all the other major awards) and Leonardo DiCapriofacing off for the prize.