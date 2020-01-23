by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., 23 Jan. 2020 6:00 AM
Dun, dun. It's Mariska Hargitay's birthday!
The actress, who we have spent over 20 years with as the character Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, turns 56 today.
We're a huge fan of her work on-screen (and when she steps behind-the-camera as a director) but we also can't get enough of her romantic love story with husband Peter Hermann off-screen too.
The two met back in 2001 on the set of the iconic TV series and hit it off ever since. They have now been married for over 15 years and have welcomed three children into their lives, making the family a party of five.
They also are a philanthropic pair who give back to the community. Hargitay founded the Joyful Heart Foundation in 2004 to help end the rape kit backlog, hold retreats for sexual assault survivors and more and her husband also serves on the board, proving the couple has a big heart.
Check out some of the duo's cutest moments below!
Jonathan Leibson/WireImage
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann pose for pictures in 2013 when the actress got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Joyful Heart Foundation
In 2016, the couple and their son, August, enjoy a night at The Joyful Revolution Gala, an event held by Hargitay's charity Joyful Heart Foundation.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Samsung
The lovebirds attended the Samsung Charity Gala in Manhattan and both looked like they were dressed to the nines.
Article continues below
The dynamic duo dressed up as Black Widow and Captain America to celebrate Halloween in 2018.
After throwing the first pitch for the Mets in September, Hargitay took to her Instagram to snap a quick alongside her love.
The philanthropic family shared with fans more about their charity back in Dec. 2018.
"We just wrapped an incredibly inspiring board retreat day with an incredibly inspiring board," Hargitay expressed on Instagram.
"Thank you for your great hearts and you're great brains and your deep dedication to bringing change."
Article continues below
The cute couple soak up the sun in the Dominican Republic in Dec. 2018.
"How does he get #Younger every year???" Hargitay gushed on her Instagram when she celebrated her husband's most recent birthday in August.
(E! and NBC are both a part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?