Another big trend we also kept seeing pop up throughout the night was stars wearing the color purple. Carrie Underwood looked regal in a sequined plum dress that showed a little leg while Halsey transported us to springtime with a pastel, high-fashion floral look.
Speaking of better weather, "Havana" singer Camila Cabello had us nostalgic for summer and saying ooh, la, la when she showed up in a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown.
Meanwhile, Lizzo had us wondering why we also don't also have a teensy handbag when she showed up pairing a fun, tiered orange dress with a practically microscopic custom-made purse by Valentino.
All the stars looked fabulous, but we want to know who was your favorite.
Take a look at all the looks below and then vote for which star's style stole the night.
Taylor Swift
The Lover singer is making everyone clutch their pearls with this ultra-chic and shimmery number.
Carrie Underwood
This glitzy majestic purple dress proves why the country music star is the queen of the red carpet.
Maya Hawke
Hawke stuns in a gasp-worthy black ballgown at the 2019 American Music Awards.
Katherine Langford
A lady in red! Langford looks red hot, hot, hot in her off-the-shoulder gown at the 2019 AMAs. She's giving the red carpet a run for its money!
Halsey
The "Without Me" songstress looks like a work of art with her avant garde-esque makeup and whimsical gown by Marc Jacobs. She certainly brings a fashion fantasy to the 2019 AMAs red carpet.
Jamie Lee Curtis
A legend has arrived! The iconic actress oozes with glamour in a chic black ensemble that also features feathery cuffs.
Lizzo
Lizzo is looking "good as hell" at the 2019 American Music Awards with her larger-than-life bright-orange dress and ultra-mini handbag by Valentino.
Selena Gomez
Green with envy! The 27-year-old songstress is serving bawdy and face at the star-studded event with her emerald green Versace cocktail dress and statement diamond necklace by Roberto Coin.
Big Freedia
Now this is how you mix patterns and bold prints! Big Freedia adds a fun splash of color to the red carpet with her electrifying design.
Sofia Carson
All that glitters! The Descendants actress shines bright in a silver shimmery gown by Francesco Scognamiglio at the star-studded event.
AJ Gibson
Spot-on! Gibson goes all out for the 2019 AMAs by wearing a fun and colorful animal-print blazer.
Nick Viall
The Bachelor alum makes waves at the 2019 American Music Awards with his ocean-blue velvet blazer and sleek pants.
Dua Lipa
Lipa brings the "Electricity" to the red carpet with her hot pink strapless gown.
Camila Cabello
The "Shameless" singer exudes romance and whimsy on the red carpet with her sheer-nude strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta.
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea is quickly becoming a style icon, and this multi-colored jumpsuit, which features diamonds galore, is proof.
Cobie Smulders
The Stumptown shines as bright as the flashing lights at the 2019 American Music Awards.
Tessa Brookes
One word: showstopping! Brookes is the center of attention with her showgirl-esque lewk.
Patrick Starrr
The YouTube personality makes a grand entrance with his glitzy jumpsuit and headpiece. We are living for it!
Hilary Roberts
Roberts oozes with glamour at the 2019 American Music Awards with her dazzling emerald green gown.
Kesha
Versace, Versace, Versace. The beauty mogul and songstress oozes bring high-fashion to the 2019 AMAs.