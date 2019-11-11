Gwen Stefani can't escape these rumors!

Whenever the lead singer of No Doubt steps out with her longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton, pop culture fans can't help but keep their eyes on her finger. After all, you never know when a ring will appear.

It certainly was the case Sunday night when the Fashion Icon recipient attended the 2019 People's Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

So what's the deal with this weekend's piece of bling? Let's have Gwen explain.

"It might be a real ring, a real diamond but it's not a wedding ring. No, no," the singer shared with E! News' Jason Kennedy exclusively. "It actually doesn't fit over the glove on this hand so I put it on this hand. But good, right?"