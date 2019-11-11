Tristan Thompson is proud of Khloe Kardashian and he's making that crystal clear.

On the heels of the reality star's second 2019 People's Choice Awards win for Reality Star of 2019 along with Keeping Up With the Kardashians as the Reality Show of 2019, the Good American mogul's famous ex took to social media with a congratulatory message.

"Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that's two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that," he wrote on Instagram along with photos of Kardashian on the red carpet. "So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It's more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that."

The basketball pro concluded with love from both him and their 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, for all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. "True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y'all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! *martin voice*."