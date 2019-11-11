Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, George Pimentel/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., 11 Nov. 2019 10:35 AM
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, George Pimentel/Getty Images
Tristan Thompson is proud of Khloe Kardashian and he's making that crystal clear.
On the heels of the reality star's second 2019 People's Choice Awards win for Reality Star of 2019 along with Keeping Up With the Kardashians as the Reality Show of 2019, the Good American mogul's famous ex took to social media with a congratulatory message.
"Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that's two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that," he wrote on Instagram along with photos of Kardashian on the red carpet. "So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It's more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that."
The basketball pro concluded with love from both him and their 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, for all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. "True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y'all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! *martin voice*."
E! News confirmed the on-and-off pair had officially split earlier this year amid his scandal with Jordyn Woods. Khloe has since said "that chapter is closed for me," telling Ryan Seacrest, "I want all of us to move on and to be happy, successful people. I just want everyone to just be better people with each day and that's genuinely how I feel."
Nowadays, they are committed co-parents. Recently, in honor of her new fragrance, the athlete even sent the reality star a celebratory balloon display. "Today was the launch of my Pink Diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me," she explained last week. "They're from baby True and Tristan, and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness. I'm really proud of the co-parenting place that we are in."
Meanwhile, Koko is also proud of her new award and didn't want to miss the chance to thank her devoted fans. "It's so beyond loud in there. I had no idea I won an individual award until we walked off stage," she tweeted of the ceremony. "I feel so badly right now. I am so f$%king grateful and appreciative! I can't believe I didn't say anything but I didn't hear that I won until after."
She added, "I love my Khlovers!!!!!! No better squad...I just got home and I'm reflecting on my night...... khlovers, y'all the s%&t."
