Jade Catta-Preta is gushing over her new gig!

The actor, comedian and upcoming host of The Soup was all smiles and quippy one-liners at the 2019 People's Choice Awards last night. During an exclusive chat with E!'s Jason Kennedy on the red carpet, Jade shared her thoughts on one of the evening's most exciting announcements: after four long years off the air, E! will revive its hit pop culture series, The Soup, in early 2020, with Catta-Preta in the host's seat.

So, is she going to start introducing herself as "Jade, Host of The Soup" from now on? "I lead with that," she told Jason jokingly of her new title. "I got off Raya but I think I need to get back on Raya now."

Jokes aside, Jada told Jason why she's so excited to join the legendary franchise. "I'm following the footsteps of so many great people," Catta-Preta said, though she explained that her take on The Soup's host spot will likely look different than it has in past years.

"It's exciting to like, just bring a new voice," she continued, promising audiences a "different rhythm" than those they've seen before. "You know, there's a little bit of snarky in the past and I'm just, like, a superfan."