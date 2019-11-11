by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 11 Nov. 2019 5:14 AM
The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards took place on Sunday—and what a night it was.
Stars gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. to celebrate the biggest TV, movie and pop culture moments from this past year. There were tons of memorable moments throughout the night. Kevin Hart made his first official public appearance since his car accident and received the Comedy Act of 2019 award from Robert Downey Jr. Gwen Stefani also took home the Fashion Icon award, and Pink won the People's Champion award. In addition, Adam Sandler presented Jennifer Aniston with the People's Icon of 2019 award. Zendaya, Noah Centineo, Cole Sprouse, Jimmy Fallon, the cast of Stranger Things and the stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians won awards, as well.
Alessia Cara and Kelsea Ballerini also took the stage to perform their hits. Of course, there was plenty of style on the red carpet, too.
While fans caught most of the action on their TV screens, there was still some off-camera moments they didn't get to see. To see a few of the best candid moments, check out the gallery.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Nothing but smiles over here.
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Talk about a fun night out for the whole family.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The actresses greet a few fans on the red carpet before heading into the big show.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The former co-stars share a sweet moment after the presentation of the People's Icon of 2019 award.
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Who wouldn't want to sit at this Riverdale table?
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Female Movie Star of 2019 winner poses for a picture with Pink's daughter.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
We wonder what these famous family members were laughing about.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Whine Down with Jana Kramer hosts enjoy a date night at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Bachelorette alumna and the late-night host share a laugh backstage.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Bachelor couple shares a smooch at the award show.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The four-legged friend gets a precious peck after winning Animal Star of 2019.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars pose for a pic with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celeb.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Talk about a dynamic duo!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad hosts win the award for Pop Podcast of 2019. Now the only question is: Who gets to keep the trophy?
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Somebody is excited about America's Got Talent winning Competition Show of 2019.
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Say cheese! The Stranger Things actor and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star snap a selfie during the night.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The Fashion Icon award winner gives the People's Icon of 2019 winner a peck on the cheek backstage.
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Tonight Show host and the actor take home trophies in the Nighttime Talk Show category and Comedy Movie Star of 2019 category, respectively.
Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
The Country Artist of 2019 winner and the People's Champion award winner sneak in a selfie during the big show.
Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Modern Family star slays on the red carpet in a Fausto Puglisi dress.
Congratulations to all of the winners!
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!
