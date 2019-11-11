MONDAY
NOV. 11

See Selfies, PDA and More Candid Moments Caught on Camera at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 11 Nov. 2019 5:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards took place on Sunday—and what a night it was.

Stars gathered at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. to celebrate the biggest TV, movie and pop culture moments from this past year. There were tons of memorable moments throughout the night. Kevin Hart made his first official public appearance since his car accident and received the Comedy Act of 2019 award from Robert Downey Jr. Gwen Stefani also took home the Fashion Icon award, and Pink won the People's Champion award. In addition, Adam Sandler presented Jennifer Aniston with the People's Icon of 2019 award. Zendaya, Noah Centineo, Cole Sprouse, Jimmy Fallon, the cast of Stranger Things and the stars of Keeping Up With the Kardashians won awards, as well.

Alessia Cara and Kelsea Ballerini also took the stage to perform their hits. Of course, there was plenty of style on the red carpet, too.

Photos

People's Choice Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

While fans caught most of the action on their TV screens, there was still some off-camera moments they didn't get to see. To see a few of the best candid moments, check out the gallery.

Robert Downey Jr., Hendrix Hart, Kevin Hart, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Robert Downey Jr. & Kevin Hart

Nothing but smiles over here.

Jameson Hart, Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart, Pink, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Pink, Carey Hart & Their Kids

Talk about a fun night out for the whole family.

Joey King, Hunter King, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Joey King & Hunter King

The actresses greet a few fans on the red carpet before heading into the big show.

Article continues below

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jennifer Aniston & Adam Sandler

The former co-stars share a sweet moment after the presentation of the People's Icon of 2019 award.

 

Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Cole Sprouse & KJ Apa

Who wouldn't want to sit at this Riverdale table?

Zendaya, Willow Sage Hart, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Zendaya & Willow Sage Hart

The Female Movie Star of 2019 winner poses for a picture with Pink's daughter.

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner

We wonder what these famous family members were laughing about.

Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Mike Caussin & Jana Kramer

The Whine Down with Jana Kramer hosts enjoy a date night at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

Hannah Brown, Jimmy Fallon, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hannah Brown & Jimmy Fallon

The Bachelorette alumna and the late-night host share a laugh backstage.

Article continues below

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph

The Bachelor couple shares a smooch at the award show.

Doug the Pug, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Doug the Pug

The four-legged friend gets a precious peck after winning Animal Star of 2019.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & Kyle Richards

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars pose for a pic with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills celeb.

Article continues below

Pink, Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Pink & Kelsea Ballerini

Talk about a dynamic duo!

Tanya Rad, Becca Tilley, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tanya Rad & Becca Tilley

The Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad hosts win the award for Pop Podcast of 2019. Now the only question is: Who gets to keep the trophy?

 

Terry Crews, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Terry Crews

Somebody is excited about America's Got Talent winning Competition Show of 2019.

Article continues below

Noah Schnapp, Kim Kardashian, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Noah Schnapp & Kim Kardashian

Say cheese! The Stranger Things actor and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star snap a selfie during the night.

Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefani, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Jennifer Aniston & Gwen Stefani

The Fashion Icon award winner gives the People's Icon of 2019 winner a peck on the cheek backstage.

Jimmy Fallon, Noah Centineo, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon & Noah Centineo

The Tonight Show host and the actor take home trophies in the Nighttime Talk Show category and Comedy Movie Star of 2019 category, respectively.

Article continues below

Blake Shelton, Pink, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Blake Shelton & Pink

The Country Artist of 2019 winner and the People's Champion award winner sneak in a selfie during the big show.

Sarah Hyland, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Candids

Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star slays on the red carpet in a Fausto Puglisi dress.

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.