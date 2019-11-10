While we are all watching the E! People's Choice Awards right now, there is plenty of action going on backstage, too!

If you're not tuning into the show, change your channel now to E! now to see all of your favorite celebrities as they face off across movie, TV, music and pop culture categories.

With celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Gwen StefaniPink, Jimmy Fallon and more in attendance, it's a star-studded event that you won't want to miss, and that includes what is happening between awards and during the commercial breaks!

We've already seen Kevin Hart make his first official appearance since his car accident back in September and saw Bretman Rock dethrone James Charles for the honor of The Beauty Influencer. Who knows what we'll see next!

With the People's Choice Awards being the show that is entirely by the people, for the people, it's fitting that these fun backstage pics make us feel like we're at the show ourselves, hanging out with the likes of KJ Apa and Adam Sandler.