While we are all watching the E! People's Choice Awards right now, there is plenty of action going on backstage, too!
If you're not tuning into the show, change your channel now to E! now to see all of your favorite celebrities as they face off across movie, TV, music and pop culture categories.
With celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Gwen StefaniPink, Jimmy Fallon and more in attendance, it's a star-studded event that you won't want to miss, and that includes what is happening between awards and during the commercial breaks!
We've already seen Kevin Hart make his first official appearance since his car accident back in September and saw Bretman Rock dethrone James Charles for the honor of The Beauty Influencer. Who knows what we'll see next!
With the People's Choice Awards being the show that is entirely by the people, for the people, it's fitting that these fun backstage pics make us feel like we're at the show ourselves, hanging out with the likes of KJ Apa and Adam Sandler.
We've gathered up the best of what went down backstage at the PCAs below.
Be sure to keep checking back throughout the night for all the must-see photos and tune into the live show to see your favorite stars be crowned winners!
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Audiences were thrilled to see Kevin Hart step out at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards for his first official appearance since his car accident back in September. The comedian posed with his wife, Eniko Parrish, and his son, Hendrix Hart.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Robert Downey Jr. snapped a pic with Hart. Both had won earlier in the night, with Downey Jr. earning the title of The Male Movie Star of 2019 and Hart scooping up a trophy for The Comedy Act of 2019.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bretman Rock posed backstage with his PCAs trophy that he scooped up as The Beauty Influencer of 2019. The turtle-loving YouTuber's silver ensemble was only outshone by his brassy new hardware.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Pink poses with her People's Champion trophy, which was given to the singer for her many years of philanthropy with organizations like Make-a-Wish.
During the show, she encouraged fans to get involved saying, "You feel like you don't matter, feel like your life doesn't matter? Get involved."
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
We're sure a lot of laughs were had with these comedians! Terry Crews, David Spade, Adam Sandler and his wife, Jackie, posed for a photo together.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gwen Stefani's smile is as bright as her Fashion Icon trophy that she received honoring her decades of style. The star said how "the fact that this is happening right now is hard to imagine" in her acceptance speech while wearing a stunning Vera Wang high-low gown.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jenna Dewan showed off her baby bump behind-the-scenes at the PCAs. She and her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, are expecting their first child together and we can't wait to see the little tot someday on the red carpet, too!
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Terry Crews represented the America's Got Talent team by holding up the hardware the team won for The Competition Show of 2019.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Presenters Sandler and Sarah Hyland snapped a pic together backstage. Sandler introduced Jennifer Aniston for her People's Icon honor, which couldn't be more fitting since the two are long-time friends.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cole Sprouse may play a moody Jughead on Riverdale, but the actor himself was beaming after winning The Male TV Star of 2019.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Lucy Hale and Maggie Q strike a pose together. The duo will be starring in a Valentine's Day thriller together called Fantasy Island and they gave E! News all the scoop on the PCAs red carpet.
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Riverdale's KJ Apa and Almost Family's Brittany Snow showed off their red tresses backstage after presenting Hannah Brown with the win for The Competition Contestant of 2019.
