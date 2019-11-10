by Chris Harnick | Sun., 10 Nov. 2019 7:24 PM
Let's hear it for the People's Champion of 2019, Pink.
At the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, the singer and activist was honored her continued support and work alongside No Kid Hungry, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Planned Parenthood, REVERB, Austin Speaks, the Human Rights Campaign and as an ambassador for UNICEF
"Thank you. That was dirty. Y'all trying to make me cry," Pink said on stage. "It is an absolute honor to be getting this award for the People's Champion. I looked up People's Champion and Rocky Balboa came up, which I thought was fitting because I'm from around Philadelphia and I like to wear sweatpants and I like to fight people. I grew up in a family of activities, and boxers actually, come to think of it. But I know that one person can make a difference. You feel like you don't matter, feel like your life doesn't matter? Get involved."
"You can't tell me Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Nelson Mandela, Gloria Steinem, Anita Hill, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Malala Yousafzai, Greta Thunberg—tell me one person can't make a difference," Pink continued. "I'm a dumbass derelict from Doylestown and I have managed to change a little part in my little world. There is so much to be done. I don't care about your politics; I care about your kids. I care about decency and humanity and kindness. Kindness today is an act of rebellion. There are people who that don't have what you have. Help them get it. There is a planet that needs help. It feels good to help. It feels powerful to help. Stop fighting each other. Get together with your friends and change the f—king world."
"Thank you," she said one more time before leaving the stage.
Before taking the stage, Alex Morgan introduced a video segment about Pink's activism.
"Whether she is standing with the LGBTQ+ community, working tirelessly for our veterans, pushing to end childhood malnutrition or advocating for animals, she has always amplified marginalized voices, spoken truth to power and express herself. And because she lives so openly in her truth, she inspires millions of fans to be their true selves too. Talk about mom goals," Morgan said.
In 2018, Bryan Stevenson was honored with the People's Champion Award.
"There are so many wonderful organizations and individuals doing extraordinary things in our communities every single day," Pink said in a statement when her honor was announced. "These are our everyday warriors and champions. They teach us and our children that it's cool to be kind and that change is possible. I feel honored to be a small part of that change and will continue to be a champion for the truth and for open minds and open hearts."
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!
