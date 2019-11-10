MONDAY
NOV. 11

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Look So In Love At the 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Vannessa Jackson | Sun., 10 Nov. 2019 7:13 PM

Love is in the air! 

The 2019 People's Choice Awards brought its fair share of hilarious moments and iconic fashion, but it was Gwen Stefaniand Blake Shelton who really stole the show with their love. The couple, who has been dating since 2015 after meeting on the set of the singing competition show The Voice, really brought their love to the forefront at Sunday night's award show. 

Gwen stunned in a beautiful white gown, while Blake played it more low-key in jeans and a blazer ensemble. Gwen also had a lot to celebrate with her man. The musician was awarded the Fashion Icon award during the night and thanked her man onstage. "What? Blake Shelton, look. Icon wow, this is hard to digest," she started off her touching speech. 

She ended by also doing a special little shout out to her country beau as well. "I love you, Blake Shelton," she shared. "You're a babe. I love all you guys. Thank you so much."

Photos

People's Choice Awards 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Scroll through the pics below to see all of Blake and Gwen's cutest moments from their night out. 

Classic and Stylish

The two did the customary red carpet pose and shined bright with their thousand watt smiles. 

Country Meets Glam

Gwen and Blake showed off their amazing style and their sweet connection while posing for photographers.

Pure As Snow

Gwen stunned in a white gown alongside her man in his casual country ensemble. 

Take Another Look At Her

Blake watched his girl in amazement as she snapped some posed pictures. 

Smile for the Cameras

The couple stunned in a cute candid snap walking down the carpet. 

Leave 'Em Wanting More

The couple looked even better leaving the carpet to make their way into the show. 

Hollywood's hottest couple did not disappoint! 

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!

