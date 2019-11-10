It's a family affair!

Celebrities came to slay the 2019 People's Choice Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, and they shared their special moment in the spotlight with their loved ones. That's right, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars brought the best dates with them to the awards ceremony, including Pink, The Act's Joey King and When They See Us star Asante Blackk.

The "Walk Me Home" singer, who is also tonight's People's Champion recipient, made hearts swoon on the red carpet as she did her step and repeat with her two kids, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon. Of course, her husband, Carey Hart, was also by her side. However, dare we say her two little nuggets stole the spotlight with their fun and playful outfits. Willow especially lit up the carpet with her vibrant pink dress, black combat boots and stuffed animals that she had wrapped around her neck.