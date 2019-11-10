MONDAY
Celebrities Turn the 2019 People's Choice Awards Into a Family Affair

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., 10 Nov. 2019 7:07 PM

It's a family affair!

Celebrities came to slay the 2019 People's Choice Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles, and they shared their special moment in the spotlight with their loved ones. That's right, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars brought the best dates with them to the awards ceremony, including Pink, The Act's Joey King and When They See Us star Asante Blackk.

The "Walk Me Home" singer, who is also tonight's People's Champion recipient, made hearts swoon on the red carpet as she did her step and repeat with her two kids, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon. Of course, her husband, Carey Hart, was also by her side. However, dare we say her two little nuggets stole the spotlight with their fun and playful outfits. Willow especially lit up the carpet with her vibrant pink dress, black combat boots and stuffed animals that she had wrapped around her neck.

Read

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

To see all of the celebrities who celebrated the special night with their nearest and dearest, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart, Hendrix Hart, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Eniko Parrish, Kevin Hart & Hendrix Hart

The actor is celebrating his win of the night with his nearest and dearest during tonight's star-studded ceremony.

Jacob Tremblay, Family, Instagram, 2019 People's Choice Awards

Instagram

Jacob Tremblay, Emma Tremblay, Erica Tremblay, ChristinaTremblay & Jason Tremblay

The 13-year-old star turns this awards ceremony into a family affair! "Awards with my entourage," he adorably writes on Instagram.

Asante Blackk, Ayize Ma'at, Aiyana Ma'at, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, families

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Asante Blackk, Ayize Ma'at & Aiyana Ma'at

Three's a party! The When They See Us brings his parents with him to the star-studded event.

Storm Reid, Robyn Simpson, Paris Reid, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, families

Amy Sussman/NBCU Photo Bank; E!

Storm Reid, Robyn Simpson & Paris Reid

The Euphoria actress shares a sweet moment with her mom and sister about her driving skills while speaking to E!'s Jason Kennedy.

Carey Hart, Pink, Jameson Hart, Willow Hart, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Pink, Carey Hart, Jameson Hart & Willow Hart

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, families

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian & Kim Kardashian

The famous family has arrived! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians bring their fashion A-game to the awards show with fierce ensembles.

Joey King, Hunter King, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, families

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Hunter King & Joey King

Sister-sister! The Act star and her sister are showing each other love at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

Doug the Pug, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, families

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Doug the Pug, Leslie Mosier & Rob Chianelli

Paw-some! The famous pooch shares a special moment with his owners on the red carpet!

For more updates on winners, fashion moments and more, E! has you covered. Read all about the People's Choice Awards, here.

