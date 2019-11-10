by Mike Vulpo | Sun., 10 Nov. 2019 6:44 PM
The Vanderpump Rules crew came to SURve tonight!
As your favorite stars came together at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, many eyes were on Lisa Vanderpump's staff from SUR who were nominated for The Reality Show of 2019.
Before any awards were handed out, the cast of Bravo's juicy hit were able to rock the red carpet with their fair share of creative looks.
But for those wondering how Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright and more cast members got ready for the spotlight, we have all the exclusive details.
We chatted with their glam squad and stylists to get an inside, behind-the-scenes look into their award show preparations. We have a feeling you're going to love what you see.
Pop a pumptini and get all the glamorous details in our gallery below.
Bradley Leake/Lisa Marie Cameron
"I wanted Brittany Cartwright to feel glamorous so we opted for something sleek & sexy with a touch a drama," stylist Lisa Marie Cameron shared with E! News exclusively as the Vanderpump Rules star rocked a House of Hadiyah dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and jewelry from Kyle Chan and Adinas.
Bradley Leake/Lisa Marie Cameron
"For Brittany, we went with a natural texture and clean but exaggerated ponytail keeping the center part to work with the neckline of her dress," Bradley Leake shared with E! News exclusively. He credited Color Wow root concealer powder for the perfect hairline.
Makeup artist Anais Cordova was able to perfect Kristen Doute and Brittany's makeup before the live telecast.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Image
"For Kristen, we did a boho undone braid keeping it simple and easy," Bradley shared with E! News after using Oribe dry shampoo and Hidden Crown clip-in extensions.
The group that gets red carpet ready together, stays together!
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
"Ariana Madix's look was classic and simple," Bradley explained to us. "We wanted to work with the exaggerated shoulders of her dress so we just did a chic little undone bun." He completed the look with Color Wow Cult Favorite hairspray.
Stylist Alexandra Renee Scott helped LaLa Kent look her best in a piece by Rufat İsmayil.
Lala gave fans a glimpse into what hairstylist and accessory designer Trace Henningsen had up her sleeves for the award show.
Before arriving at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney showed off their final looks.
Bradley Leake/Lisa Marie Cameron
In between working with Brittany, Kristen and Ariana, hairstylist Bradley Leake gave us a peek at some of his must-have products.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!
