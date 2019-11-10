The Vanderpump Rules crew came to SURve tonight!

As your favorite stars came together at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, many eyes were on Lisa Vanderpump's staff from SUR who were nominated for The Reality Show of 2019.

Before any awards were handed out, the cast of Bravo's juicy hit were able to rock the red carpet with their fair share of creative looks.

But for those wondering how Ariana Madix, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright and more cast members got ready for the spotlight, we have all the exclusive details.

We chatted with their glam squad and stylists to get an inside, behind-the-scenes look into their award show preparations. We have a feeling you're going to love what you see.