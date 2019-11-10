Shine bright like a diamond!
Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are positively glowing on the 2019 People's Choice Awards red carpet. Of course, this is nothing new for the three sisters, as well as their mom Kris Jenner, but it seems that Kim's new fragrance from KKW Fragrances is giving them an added boost. On the red carpet, they credited the Diamond collection for creating that glow.
Plus, they had the added help from Kim's glamorous beauty team, featuring Mario Dedidavonic and Chris Appleton. Together, the team created Kim's very '90s-esque makeup look and her long brown waves.
Likewise, Khloe sported the long brown tendrils that compliment her body-con dress.
And Kourtney went for a very understated, but elegant look with her dark smoky-eye and slicked back pony.
To see all of the small, but important, details that went into creating the Kardashians' red carpet looks, check out the gallery below!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Vintage Vixen
Kim is pulling out all the stops in this vintage dress from Versace.
Instagram
Keeping It Together
As always, Kim is wearing her trusted shapewear, Skims, on the 2019 PCAs red carpet.
Instagram
Green With Envy
The aspiring lawyer has all the heads turning in this beautiful, figure-hugging green dress from the Italian label.
Instagram
Choices, Choices, Choices
A girl can never have enough shoes.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
You Go, KoKo
Khloe is turning up the heat with this sexy dress and thigh-high slit.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Girl Boss
Kourtney is giving us CEO vibes in this bejeweled pinstripe suit.
Instagram
Smells Like Boss Spirit
The Poosh master is sugar, spice and everything nice thanks to Kim's Diamonds fragrance
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!