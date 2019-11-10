by Chris Harnick | Sun., 10 Nov. 2019 6:19 PM
Kelly Rowland, the new queen of Christmas? At the 2019 People's Choice Awards, Rowland, who has been teasing new music, told E!'s Jason Kennedy she has a Christmas song coming out, along with a new Lifetime project.
"I do have a Christmas song coming out. Of course I just did a movie—I created, produced and starred in a movie, a Christmas movie that I did for Lifetime. I'm really excited about it," Rowland said.
Rowland stars as Jacquie in Merry Liddle Christmas. The character is a successful tech entrepreneur who has her family (who are obviously dysfunctional) in her new home for the holidays. This was inspired by her own recent holiday extravaganza.
"Christmas traditions collide and family drama ensues as she struggles to keep her house together in time for a glossy video shoot of ‘the perfect Christmas.' On top of that, the possibility of romance with a new neighbor has Jacquie questioning all her dating rules, so even though this isn't the Christmas she envisioned, it might just be the most magical one yet," Lifetime's official description for the movie reads.
And Rowland may have committed a little holiday faux pas—her Christmas tree is already up.
"It is up," she admitted when Kennedy called her out for having the decoration up before Thanksgiving. "I'm guilty, I already started celebrating the holidays," Rowland said.
Hey, who can blame her?
Hear more in the video above.
Look for Rowland's Merry Liddle Christmas on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!
