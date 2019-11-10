MONDAY
NOV. 11

Zendaya Wins Female Movie Star of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards and Thanks Fans for "Allowing Me to Be Your MJ"

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., 10 Nov. 2019 6:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

She may not have superpowers like Spider-Man, but Zendaya just caught an award for The Female Movie Star of 2019 in her web!

The actress took home the award at tonight's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards for her portrayal as MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With a competitive field—the performer was facing off against Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Aniston, Lupita N'yongo, Tessa Thompson and Millie Bobbiy Brown—it's a huge win that the star's fans showed up the most to make sure she went home with the trophy!

The star took the stage wearing a stunning black gown and addressed fans saying,"Wow thank you so much. This means the world to me."

"Spider-Man, the first one, was my very first big movie," she continued. "I feel so absolutely honored to be part of this world and thank you for allowing me to be your MJ. I'm completely honored and I hope to continue to make you all very, very proud."

While we are thrilled for the celeb, the party doesn't stop here! 

Read

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Be sure to tune into the live award show right now if you aren't already! 

With more awards to hand out, musical performances from acts/artists like Kelsea Balleriniand Alessia Cara and plenty of behind-the-scenes coverage, you won't want to miss a minute of this night!

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Celebrities , E! Shows , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News , Zendaya
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.