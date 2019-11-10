by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 10 Nov. 2019 6:11 PM
Kevin Hart's comeback continues.
More than two months after the A-list star suffered severe injuries in a car accident, Hart made his first official appearance at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday.
Robert Downey Jr. presented the award for Comedy Act of 2019 to Hart, who expressed gratitude for the ongoing journey he's taken to restore his health.
Kanye West's "Stronger" couldn't have been a better song for Hart to walk out to as the entire audience gave him a standing ovation. "First and foremost, thank God because I definitely don't have to be here," Kevin shared. "Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family. I want to thank my wife and kids, who really stepped up to the plate for me."
Hart also thanked his loyal fans, concluding, "You have no idea the effect you have on us as entertainers your energy, your support. It means the world and I truly want to thank you guys for being there for me in my difficult time."
In the early morning hours of Sep. 1, the 40-year-old comedian was seated in the front passenger side of his vintage sports car, which was being driven by his friend, when it veered off the road and crashed into a ditch off of Mulholland Highway in Los Angeles. Authorities later determined that rapid acceleration by the driver caused the accident.
Hart underwent surgery on three spinal fractures and remained hospitalized for 10 days. His rehabilitation, which he documented in a dramatic video posted to his Instagram, is expected to continue for upwards of a year.
"When you're moving too fast and you're doing too much, sometimes you can't see the things that you're meant to see," Hart shared at the time. "But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I'm thankful for my family, my friends. I'm thankful for the people that simply ride with me, have been with me, 'cause you stood by me. My fans—I'm thankful for all your love and support. So, don't take today for granted, 'cause tomorrow's not promised."
Hart is nominated for two more PCAs: Comedy Movie Star of 2019 and Animated Movie Star of 2019.
For even more surprises and moments that will have you reaching for the Kleenex, stay locked into the E! People's Choice Awards.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?