See the Vanderpump Rules Cast's Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Vanderpump Rules is here to SURve lewks!

The cast is putting their differences aside to celebrate pop culture's biggest night at the 2019 People's Choice Awards. And, more importantly, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are all at the Barker Hangar in sunny Santa Monica, Calif., simply relishing in their status as nominees for Reality Show of 2019. 

Tonight is likely a welcome break for the cast of Vanderpump Rules. In an exclusive sneak peek of the shows 8th season, there seems to be no shortage of relationship and friendship drama going on among the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's famed restaurant. Relationships and friendships will no doubt be tested, but on the PCAs red carpet they're passing the style test with flying colors. 

To see how the reality star cast pump-ed up the E! red carpet in style, check out the gallery below!

Lala Kent, People's Choice Awards, Vanderpump Rules Cast

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

Lala Kent

Lala is bringing the heat in this voluptuous cocktail dress.

Kristen Doute, People's Choice Awards, Vanderpump Rules Cast

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image

Kristen Doute

We're living in a multi-colored dream with this red carpet look.

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Peoples Choice Awards, Vanderpump Rules Cast

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix

We don't know who looks more fashionable, Ariana in this pink look or Tom with a bold shirt?

Kate Maloney, 2019 E! Peoples Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion, Vanderpump Cast

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Katie Maloney-Schwartz

This little black dress packs a punch full of style. 

Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, Peoples Choice Awards, Vanderpump Rules Cast

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor

It looks like that newlywed glow is holding strong with these two!

Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy, People's Choice Awards, Vanderpump Rules Cast

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Raquel Leviss & James Kennedy

Name a better duo... we'll wait.

Tom Schwartz, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Tom Schwartz

This cast member is not afraid to step outside the box with his velour suit and patterned shirt.

Scheana Shay, 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Scheana Shay

Scheana Shay ain't here to play!

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!

