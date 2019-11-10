The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are here!

Stars are hitting the red carpet at the ceremony, being held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., including the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards (sporting stylish bangs!) and her husband, Mauricio Umansky have all arrived to the award show. Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, and Dorit Kemsley are also in attendance at the ceremony, set to begin shortly! It's an extra special night for the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, because their show is nominated for The Reality Show of 2019!

The show is up for the award alongside Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Queer Eye, Bachelor in Paradise, Vanderpump Rules, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

While we don't know who will take home the award tonight, we do know that the stars are turning heads on the People's Choice Awards red carpet.