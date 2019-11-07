The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are just days away and we are ready to celebrate with all the stars!
Of course, E! is making sure you won't miss any of the action with unparalleled multi-platform coverage of the PCAs which celebrates the best in movies, music, television and pop culture all chosen by the fans. That's right, viewers everywhere will have several ways to experience the show and see all their favorite celebs live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy are kicking things off by co-hosting the network's signature E! Live From The Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards show starting at 7 p.m. ET/ PT. They will be bringing viewers spontaneous and genuine interviews with the night's biggest stars and nominees.
Plus, the Live From the Red Carpet experience will be taken to the next level with the return of the Glambot, presented by Dove. This one-of-kind experience allows viewers to get 360 degree view of every red carpet look.
But that's not all, Nightly Pop host Nina Parker, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski and E! News style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi will be joining in on the fun providing fashion insight and breaking down the best looks from the red carpet. E!'s Erin Lim and television personality Wells Adams will also take part in the Live From The Red Carpet coverage.
E! will also give you a look at how People's Choice Awards nominee Jana Kramer is getting PCAs-ready before walking the red carpet with E! News' The Rundown host, Lim, courtesy of Neutrogena.
Immediately following the red carpet, be sure to stay tuned for the E! People's Choice Awards at 9 p.m. ET/ PT. In addition to airing on E!, the show will also be broadcast live across the cable networks of NBCUniversal, including Bravo, E!, SYFY and USA Network. It will air in 161 countries.
After the show, the celebration will continue with a special edition of Nightly Pop where Parker, Morgan Stewart and Hunter March will host the annual Nightly Pop Awards—featuring surprise guests, awkward hook-ups, brutal break-ups and the cringiest reality show moments of the year!
As for the second screen coverage? Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester, Adams and Tanya Rad from iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM will take over E! Stream the Red Carpet on Twitter at @enews beginning at 3:45 p.m. PT/6:45 p.m. ET. During the digital show, they will be reporting live from a dedicated red carpet position, discussing all the PCAs excitement and welcoming the night's nominees and guests.
Twitter fans are exclusively invited to join Lim for on an all-access pass to the PCAs. Through a Twitter poll, fans can choose the host's next move—from taking a selfie at a fan-favorite cast table to getting a peek as the stars get ready to take the stage. Social media users will also be able to crown the biggest pop culture moment of 2019. Their choice will be revealed in a Live Look-In to the opening of the E! People's Choice Awards. Stay tuned to Twitter and the E! App all night for more behind-the-scenes action with your favorite stars.
Plus, E! will live stream four moments on @enews' Twitter, before and during Live From the Red Carpet, along with surprise celebrity guest interviews. E! News fan-favorite Instagram Stories will feature a day-long takeover by various E! talent from the PCAs red carpet, along with behind the scenes access to celebrities you won't find anywhere else. There will be also be special PCAs coverage on Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11, delivering E!'s fun and comedic take on the biggest moments of the night on social media.
Check out www.eonline.com and @enews on social media (Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook) to make sure you don't miss anything from the PCAs. You can also follow @stylecollective on Instagram for every fashion detail.
E!'s People's Choice Awards are also supported by Dunkin', Lay's, official auto partner Subaru of America, Inc. and SeeHer moments sponsors Straight Talk Wireless and TRESemmé.
Many of your favorite E! shows will also be featuring pre and post PCAs coverage beginning with Daily Pop. Carissa Culiner, Stewart and Sylvester will have a sneak of the PCAs on Friday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. ET/PT. They will be back on Monday following the big show with a recap of the biggest moments and fashion from the People's Choice Awards.
Post Pop: The Biggest Moments From the PCAs will air on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11a.m. ET/ 8a.m. PT on Twitter, YouTube and at www.eonline.com It will feature E! News Chief Correspondent Melanie Bromley and E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi breaking down all things PCAs.
Kennedy and Rancic will host a special edition of E! News on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, giving viewers a first look at the red carpet as well as a sneak peak inside the Barker Hangar where the stars will be partying. The co-hosts will also be getting ready for the big show with all the A-list attendees and presenters. Plus, they will be celebrating PCAs Icons Jennifer Aniston, Gwen Stefaniand Pink. They will continue E! News' PCAs coverage on Monday with exclusive backstage interviews with the PCAs winners, a breakdown of the wildest fashion and all the best moments from the show!
Additionally, on Monday, Lim will host a special PCAs edition of The Rundown on Snapchat where she will be answering fan questions directly from social media.
It's safe to say, E! has you covered when it comes to the People's Choice Awards.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, Nov. 11 on E!