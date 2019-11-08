It's no secret that we love Gwen Stefani, after all she will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards. But, A-list stars also can't get enough of the "Hollaback Girl" singer.

Of course, her fellow Voice coaches have publicly praised her for being incredible on set of the NBC series. Kelly Clarkson even called her "the nicest human ever" while Adam Levine simply called her "the greatest" after working with her on the show.

Justin Timberlake, Pharrell and Eve have all shown their love for the California native after collaborating with her over the years.

However, it should come as no surprise that Blake Shelton might be Stefani's No. 1 fan. He took to Twitter to share a special birthday message in celebration of his girlfriend's 50th birthday that made us swoon. These two are truly too cute together!